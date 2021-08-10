General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,705 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of General Motors worth $158,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. 547,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,075,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

