Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $913.33

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.33 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 876 ($11.44). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44), with a volume of 33,694 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 913.33.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

