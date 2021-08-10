GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00064392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00363193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,773.36 or 1.00141936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00070028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

