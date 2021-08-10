GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

