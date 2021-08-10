GET Protocol (GET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 124.5% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and $1.91 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00010468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00156898 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.