GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Cap of $85,463.09

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,463.09 and approximately $339.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,630.40 or 2.04874697 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,560,400 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.