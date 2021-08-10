GHOSTPRISM Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $20.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,772,847 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

