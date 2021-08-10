Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

7/8/2021 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,715. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.