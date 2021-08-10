Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,847. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.