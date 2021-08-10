Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,653. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $101.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

