Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

GJNSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.