Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,745. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $830.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.