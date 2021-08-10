Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.92

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLAPY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

