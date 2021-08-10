Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.