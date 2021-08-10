Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Shares Down 0.1%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,513,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

