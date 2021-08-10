Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 217,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 278,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.