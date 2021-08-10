Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

