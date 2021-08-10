GNY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203,466.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, GNY has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $87.26 million and $203,466.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00851184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041532 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.