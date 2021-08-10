GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $338,708.07

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $338,708.07 and $1,564.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.