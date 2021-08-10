goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$190.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHMEF. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $$147.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. goeasy has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.63.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

