Golden Goose Tops One Day Trading Volume of $234,867.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $234,867.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

