Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Downgraded by B. Riley

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

GNOG opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 374,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 92,789 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

