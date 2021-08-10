Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 162,384 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

CRC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 248,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,154. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

