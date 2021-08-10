Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Position Lowered by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 2.42% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01.

