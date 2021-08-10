Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30.

