Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 101,601 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 234.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Romeo Power worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMO. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

RMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

