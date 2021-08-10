Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 30,707 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 298.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ESSA Pharma worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $708.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.