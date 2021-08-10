Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 108,990 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,898,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

