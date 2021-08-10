Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,400 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000.

OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

