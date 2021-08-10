Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

