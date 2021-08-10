Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 28,284 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of AXT worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in AXT by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AXT by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,439 shares of company stock worth $792,636. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

