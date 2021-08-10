Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,277 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Saul Centers worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Saul Centers stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

