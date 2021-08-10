Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 4,507 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ardagh Group worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 222,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARD opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,263.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

