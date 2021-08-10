Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 29,197 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

