Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $882,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47.

