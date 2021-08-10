Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

