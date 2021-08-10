Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 243.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Neuronetics worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.