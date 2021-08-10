Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Blucora worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blucora by 30.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blucora by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $766.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

