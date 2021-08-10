Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Conn’s worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Conn’s by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $684.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

