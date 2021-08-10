Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36.

