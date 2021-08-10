Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 18.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

