Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ADTRAN worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

