Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

