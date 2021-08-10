Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of MediaAlpha worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 109,519 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of MAX opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -214.43. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

