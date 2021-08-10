Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

