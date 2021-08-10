Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.