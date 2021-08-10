Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Himax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

