Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of CleanSpark worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $201,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $3,335,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $533.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 5.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

