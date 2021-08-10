Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

