Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Athira Pharma by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $14,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

ATHA stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

